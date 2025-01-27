Freddie Gibbs Chimes In On DJ Akademiks' Alleged Grooming Debacle

Spotify And Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Freddie Gibbs attends the Spotify and Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration at Ysabel on March 23, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
Gibbs said a lot without saying much at all.

If DJ Akademiks didn't already have a fair number of haters and despisers, it certainly grew exponentially over the weekend. The hip-hop insider was a part of a Fortnite live stream with several other people roughly his age and a 15-year-old. The boy goes by NourGxd and at various points during the conversation with him, Akademiks made a handful of hair-raising comments. They were extremely inappropriate, and all dealt with sexually related topics. NourGxd was clearly uncomfortable but answering each cringey question with "no's." He even called Ak out for effectively grooming him after he was asked if he would have intercourse with someone over 18.

The internet has shamed him ruthlessly since the mess, especially after Akademiks initially didn't take any responsibility for his actions. He has since changed his tune, letting his audience know that he was indeed wrong. "If you're my audience and you don't have no sympathy for me, I've always said, I ain't gon' lie. I've done a lot of bulls**t up in this game. Trust me. I've got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment."

Freddie Gibbs' Hatred For DJ Akademiks Continues To Grow

Still though, a lot of folks still are understandably not taking his apology all that seriously. NourGxd isn't letting him get away with what he feels was an apology with a "backhand," per HipHopDX. The hip-hop community has been weighing in as of late too, including Meek Mill. He did so yesterday, urging parents to keep their kids away from him. "At the point he’s an extremist! This the guy spreading false info on black culture this ‘diabolical work’ I see why he want us all to appear gay and discredit black successful men daily! This better be ai!!!"

Freddie Gibbs, a detractor of Ak since the turn of the decade, has also weighed in. "B****," he simply wrote on X while tagging him in the message. Fans of Freddie Gibbs couldn't help but laugh and appreciate the simplicity of the tweet. "Short n sweet😅," pone user replied. "😂😂😂😭😭😭I knew it was coming," another added. The last time Gibbs spoke on Akademiks publicly was on his feature for ScHoolboy Q's 2024 track "oHio." "If I ever see that p**sy n**** Akademiks, I'ma catch another lawsuit (Hahaha), huh."

