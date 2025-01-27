Freddie Gibbs Chimes In On DJ Akademiks' Alleged Grooming Debacle

If DJ Akademiks didn't already have a fair number of haters and despisers, it certainly grew exponentially over the weekend. The hip-hop insider was a part of a Fortnite live stream with several other people roughly his age and a 15-year-old. The boy goes by NourGxd and at various points during the conversation with him, Akademiks made a handful of hair-raising comments. They were extremely inappropriate, and all dealt with sexually related topics. NourGxd was clearly uncomfortable but answering each cringey question with "no's." He even called Ak out for effectively grooming him after he was asked if he would have intercourse with someone over 18.

The internet has shamed him ruthlessly since the mess, especially after Akademiks initially didn't take any responsibility for his actions. He has since changed his tune, letting his audience know that he was indeed wrong. "If you're my audience and you don't have no sympathy for me, I've always said, I ain't gon' lie. I've done a lot of bulls**t up in this game. Trust me. I've got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment."

Freddie Gibbs' Hatred For DJ Akademiks Continues To Grow

Still though, a lot of folks still are understandably not taking his apology all that seriously. NourGxd isn't letting him get away with what he feels was an apology with a "backhand," per HipHopDX. The hip-hop community has been weighing in as of late too, including Meek Mill. He did so yesterday, urging parents to keep their kids away from him. "At the point he’s an extremist! This the guy spreading false info on black culture this ‘diabolical work’ I see why he want us all to appear gay and discredit black successful men daily! This better be ai!!!"