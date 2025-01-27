Skepta Addresses Viral Picture With Aaron Pierre In Hilarious Response

Skepta and Aaron Pierre have been trending on social media after posing for a photo together at a Louis Vuitton event in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week. Skepta addressed the viral picture in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which he advised his male fans to let the women have their fun. “Seeing big men are arguing with girls about me because I took a pic with a man 12 years younger than me lol,” he wrote. “I’m literally that man’s Uncle, you man need to chill and let the ladies tweet in peace jare.”

Fans on social media have been loving how Skepta handled the drama. "Exactly!!! The scandalous tweets I’ve seen from too many grown men about that picture is very embarrassing. Let the chicks go crazy, but the fellas were the ones arguing who looks better," one fan replied. Another posted: "Haha, that’s too funny! Some people need to mind their own business. Let the ladies tweet freely!"

Skepta Speaks Out On Aaron Pierre Picture

Pierre has been in the midst of a breakout year, having starred in the Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge and voiced the titular character in Mufasa: The Lion King. “I have not stopped pinching myself. It feels so surreal,” he recently told GQ UK while discussing his career year. “I’m learning to prioritize rest in a new way. It’s not something that I’ve been very successful at in my adult life so far.”