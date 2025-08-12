Iggy Azalea Details Private Health Battle During Her Time On OnlyFans

Iggy Azalea has revealed that she did make a significant amount from her short time on OnlyFans while dealing with a health issue that she never publicly disclosed until now. Azalea sat down with ABC News to discuss her new life as a "crypto entrepreneur," where she revealed that she made “a life-changing number” on the platform. However, the $48 million figure floating around isn’t accurate.

“I’m no fool. I’ve been paid before I even made the profile. I was the top for that year. I barely, honestly didn’t have to do much,” she said. “It’s not $48 million. That’s not the exact number, but it’s a life-changing number. It’s a little lower. It was great for me because I was able to take all that money and use it to seed out ideas I had about businesses that I wanted to build."

Iggy Azalea first opened an OnlyFans account in January 2023 as part of her “Hotter Than Hell” project. It seemed to be connected to a new album. Azalea shelved that project as she announced her retirement from music the following year.

At $25 a month, Azalea quickly became one of the highest-paid creators on the platform. Behind the scenes, she was fighting through a rough health stretch. She suffered from nerve damage in her legs, which turned into an infection that took ages to heal. And while she was dealing with IV treatments through a PICC line, she was still pushing content to keep her OnlyFans booming.

“I just ended up getting what’s called a chronically non-healing wound because I had a PICC line in my arm. We would take the PICC line out and then take hot bikini pictures for a day or two,” she said. “I turned lemons into lemonade with that. I really did.”

What Happened To Iggy Azalea?

Azalea has previously discussed some of her health struggles. In 2022, she had back issues and surgery that caused her to pull out of a tour with Pitbull. Following the surgery, she underwent a difficult recovery process, essentially being unable to walk for three weeks unless it was to use the bathroom.