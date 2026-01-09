Cat Got His Tongue – Song by Lil Gotit & Lil Keed

“Cat Got His Tongue” finds Lil Gotit once again linking with the late Lil Keed, and fans are still surprised by how much posthumous material from Keed continues to surface. The track carries a confident, understated energy, with the two trading lines effortlessly over trap-driven production. Their chemistry feels instinctive, a reflection of both their musical partnership and real-life brotherhood. Set to appear on Gotit’s upcoming 2026 album Fraternal: Gotit Edition, the song continues the legacy introduced with Fraternal: Keed Edition, which arrived in October 2025. Rather than feeling pieced together, “Cat Got His Tongue” sounds natural and complete, highlighting just how much music the brothers created together.