Cat Got His Tongue – Song by Lil Gotit & Lil Keed

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-01-08 at 9.32.38 PM Screenshot 2026-01-08 at 9.32.38 PM
Fans are surprised by how much posthumous music continues to surface from Keed.

“Cat Got His Tongue” finds Lil Gotit once again linking with the late Lil Keed, and fans are still surprised by how much posthumous material from Keed continues to surface. The track carries a confident, understated energy, with the two trading lines effortlessly over trap-driven production. Their chemistry feels instinctive, a reflection of both their musical partnership and real-life brotherhood. Set to appear on Gotit’s upcoming 2026 album Fraternal: Gotit Edition, the song continues the legacy introduced with Fraternal: Keed Edition, which arrived in October 2025. Rather than feeling pieced together, “Cat Got His Tongue” sounds natural and complete, highlighting just how much music the brothers created together.

Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: Fraternal: Gotit Edition,

Quotable Lyrics

Money's out, we some number one stunters
How we kick it like number one punters?
Got some VVS's and some tennis pointers
Yeah, say that then

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Fraternal_ Keed Edition Mixtapes Fraternal: Keed Edition - Album by Lil Gotit & Lil Keed
Superstar Creature With Lil Gotit Music Lil Gotit Honors Late Brother Lil Keed With New Portrait Tattoo Snd Updated YSL Logo
Via TIDAL News Lil GotIt Pays Tribute To Lil Keed On "MF TRIMM"
Lil Gotit Alamo Records News Lil Gotit Officially Releases "She Know It"
Comments 0