Fraternal: Gotit Edition – Album by Lil Gotit & Lil Keed

The late Lil Keed and Lil Gotit reunite posthumously on Fraternal: Gotit Edition. The highly-anticipated collaborative album celebrates the brothers’ shared momentum and effortless chemistry. Fraternal: Keed Edition was released in 2025 and was also built from vault material. Completed with care, the project highlights the natural synergy that made songs like "5AM" resonate with fans. Across the tracklist, their melodic flows and Atlanta roots push the project beyond tribute into a seamless addition to both catalogs.

Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Trap
Album: Fraternal: Gotit Edition

Tracklist For Fraternal: Gotit Edition
  1. What’s Up
  2. Give Em Hell
  3. I’m So Sorry
  4. Bossman
  5. Cat Got His Tongue
  6. Minaj (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
  7. Rappin Shit
  8. Fierce
  9. Disgust Me
  10. Baby Boy
  11. 5AM
