Czarface Creates A New Hip-Hop Trio With Kool Keith With Their Debut "Everybody Eats!"

Czarface welcomes a new member to their creative family.

He's here to help create a secondary rap group called Stress Eater, hence the title, Everybody Eats! So, in a way, this is a debut project of sorts. If you aren't familiar with Keith's work, him being a part of a hip-hop posse is nothing new. In fact, he's been a founder during his 40 plus year career. Back in the 1980s, he formed Ultramagnetic MC's. Ced Gee, DJ Moe Love, and TR Love are his compatriots, and they are still going today. They last released music back in 2023, but they were much more active in the 90s and 80s. Their last full-length, The Best Kept Secret, dropped in 2007. Listening to Everybody Eats! and seeing the reception it's gotten so far, Stress Eater could become another successful venture for Esoteric, 7L, and Kool Keith.

CZARFACE is shifting around some pieces for this latest project, Everybody Eats! This is 7L, Esoteric, and Inspectah Deck's 14th release, however, this one doesn't include one of the members. The Wu-Tung Clan member is the odd man out in this case. Some of you may disappointed to learn that, however, the "replacement" is not one to sneeze at. Kool Keith , another underground legend hailing from The Bronx, steps in to fill some big shoes. But given his stature in the game, 7L and Esoteric don't miss a beat with him in the fold. We say "replacement" though for Keith because he's actually joining the CZARFACE family to an extent.

About The Author

