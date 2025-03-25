Kool Keith Flexes Over A Minimal Jazz Instrumental On "DAW"

BY Elias Andrews 33 Views
Kool Keith is back with a new single, and it proves that he has not lost a step in the rap game.

Kool Keith has been doing it longer than most popular rappers have been alive. He's been rhyming since the 1980s, and remains an underground legend that has been emulated and honored. Despite how long he's been in the game, Kool Keith is still putting out quality material. Karpenters is the title of the rapper's upcoming album, and the lead single, "DAW," is at once strikingly fresh and completely in line with Kool Keith's old material. It's updated but it's not unfamiliar.

"DAW" unfolds over a strikingly minimal beat. The whole thing is centered around a breakbeat and a bass part that feels more suited to jazz than hip hop. Kool Keith draws an abundance of rhymes about nothing and everything. The rhyme scheme is extremely easy to follow, even if the topics can be tricky to follow. Keith has always had a knack for making complexity sound effortless, and it was a smart choice to pair his vocals with an instrumental that gives him plenty of space. So many of Kool Keith's contemporaries are struggling to get their footing or chasing musical trends. He has found a way, however, to strike the perfect balance. We're excited to hear the album that accompanies this quality single.

Kool Keith Sounds Sharp As Ever On New Song

Quotable Lyrics:

Nowadays everybody doing surgery and
Getting a facelift not knowing who they mate with
Taking a break with, rappers leaving their jobs
Trying to get back on the day shift

