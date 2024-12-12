Czarface & Kool Keith Rap Over One Of The Weirdest But Coolest Beats All Year On "Rocket Science"

This is off of the trio's debut project together, "Everybody Eats!"

Instead of just dropping a single to warm the CZARFACE fans up to this idea, they went all in. Their full-length debut, Everybody Eats! is 13 songs and 34 minutes, and it's a blast. It still has some of that charm that you come to expect, although it's going to take some time for them to truly create a new identity. "Rocket Science" though is a great start to getting there, as it features a truly otherworldly beat. The Czar-Keys, the production duo of the trio, lays down an instrumental that sounds like time is warping. It's nasty, distorted and truly inventive. Check it out, as well as the rest of the album on all DSPs.

Over this past weekend, CZARFACE did something pretty exciting. You already know the underground trio as constructed with 7L, Esoteric, and Inspectah Deck. However, they now have another alias that they go by, and it includes a different rapper. We'd like to introduce to you, Stress Eater. This threesome now consists of 7L and Esoteric, but instead of Deck, Kool Keith enters the fray. He's another respected name in this scene and is honestly a perfect with this group. CZARFACE is known for their sometimes-outlandish lyrics and wacky production choices. Those are two things that Keith can get down with, especially since he's one of the first to introduce horrorcore.

