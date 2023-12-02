CZARFACE Tap Logic, Kool Keith, And More For "CZARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE"

Not many rappers can say they have been able to pump great music, even into the twilight of their careers. But, saying that the rap trio CZARFACE is near their end would be a criminal thing to say. Because they are still killing it, sometimes even multiple times per year. That is right, 7L, Esoteric, and Inspectah Deck are back right before the end of 2023.

The Massachusetts and New York producer/MC group are here to deliver their 16th project, CZARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. Leading up to its release, two singles were getting fans ready. HNHH has covered both of them, if you want more in depth looks at them. But, the two to name are "You Know My Style" and "Czarchimedes' Death Ray."

Listen To CZARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE By CZARFACE

The first of the two enlisted another talented lyricist NEMS. In addition to him, there are a few other guests to mention. You can find Kool Keith on a handful of cuts. "Helicopter," which also has Godfather Don, and "Live and Czarnegie Hall" are the ones for you. Then, we also have Frankie Pulitzer, as well as Logic. The latter lands on "Gatecrasher." If you want to hear some great lyricism check out the project above.

CZARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Tracklist:

Czarchemides' Death Ray Blast Off All That For A Drop of Blood You Know My Style Mama's Basement Frenzy in a Far Off World with Frankie Pulitzer Czarsenic Gatecrasher with Logic Sirens Helicopter with Godfather Don, Kool Keith One Eleven Chelsea Marvel at That (Road Trip) Live From Czarnegie Hall with Kool Keith Together

