CZARFACE Continues To Tease "CZARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE" With "Czarchimedes' Death Ray"

Boston and New York-based rap group CZARFACE are moments away from dropping their next album. In fact, the legendary act is less than a week from releasing the follow-up to their 2022 record, Czarmageddon! The project is due to drop next Friday, December 1. It will be called CZARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.

Inspectah Deck, 7L, and Esoteric have already blessed us with one of the tracks to appear on the project. That one was titled "You Know My Style" and it featured some incredible verses and production. In addition, this was CZARFACE's first single in three years. Now, they are doing something they have not done in five years.

Listen To "Czarchimedes' Death Ray" By CZARFACE

That is right, CZARFACE is now back with another single in the same year. This time, they are bringing more bars on "Czarchimedes' Death Ray." Inspectah Deck and Esoteric are manning the ship on this new single. While this one does not have any features, there will be a few on the project like Logic, NEMS, and more.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from CZARFACE, "Czarchimedes' Death Ray?" Will this upcoming album, CZARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, be the rapper's best LP of all time? Out of both tracks, which do you prefer the most after hearing both of them?

Quotable Lyrics:

Money on my mind but never let it possess mе stress free

Wanna ride the wavе? This the jet-ski (CZARFACE)

Don't whine or waste time trying to catch me

I'm gone til november then gone again the next week

No clocking out, that's the grave shift

Over-time with the grind next day shift

