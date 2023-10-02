CZARFACE And NEMS Spit Incredible Verses On “You Know My Style”

Two of the most slept-on lyricists in hip-hop right now are CZARFACE. The group consisting of Inspectah Deck, 7L, and Esoteric has given rap heads plenty of bar-based bangers for years now with their extensive catalog. Ever since 2013, they have been consistently dropping project after project, and none have really disappointed. As of right now, the trio is up to 12 projects, which do include a few that have just the instrumentals tacked on to them.

Their last effort together was Czarmageddon! back in 2022. What is also really cool and iconic about all of their releases are the creative and colorful album covers. They all center around a comic book style that evokes Marvel and DC very tastefully. Now, we are about to receive another addition to the growing discography in just a few months.

Listen To "You Know My Style" From CZARFACE And NEMS

If you check out the Esoteric / CZARFACE Instagram page, you will see that they are gearing up for their next album. This one will be called CZARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE and it will be available on December 1. To begin the rollout a new single has just been dropped. The song features NEMS and is titled, "You Know My Style." You can check out the banger above. This next project looks to be another fun listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

I go to bat like I'm speaking on a Michael Keaton type beat

And have 'em sniffing tears like driver's seat

Why compete?

I defeat minor league rhymers leave 'em nice and neat in the whitest sheets now they lie asleep

Rivalries

In short-lived like dwarfs is

