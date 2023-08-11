Eminem Auctions Off One Of A Kind Item To Fans

Auctions of celebrity memorabilia are pretty common. They’ve been making news in the hip-hop scene in recent weeks and now yet another one is under way. This time it’s Eminem whose auctioning a rare item off. The item in question is an extremely rare signed copy of the rapper’s debut album Infinite. The album originally released on vinyl in an extremely rare 500 count run. Some of the proceeds from the auction will go towards the rapper’s Marshall Mathers foundation for at-risk youth. According to All Hip Hop, Goldin, the marketplace who is selling the rare collectable, received it from Em’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg.

The specific piece is autographed by Eminem and is a special media copy of the record which features the “8 Mile” address on the label. The auction opened up at an impressive $25k and i expected to run until September 13th. In an accompanying statement Goldin explained the meaning behind the piece and the auction. “This album represents the humble beginnings of an icon, a piece of music history and is a symbol of Eminem’s relentless rise to greatness. This valuable piece will not only enrich the collection of a fortunate buyer but also uplift the lives of those in need as a portion of the proceeds will support the Marshall Mathers Foundation in its mission providing assistance to disadvantaged and at-risk youth.”

Copy Of Eminem’s Debut Album Set For Auction

A few weeks ago a ring worn by 2pac in one of his final public appearances became the most valuable piece of hip-hop memorabilia ever sold at auction. The piece sold for an impressive $1 million in order to break that record. Fans were even more surprised a few days later when they found out it was actually Drake who purchased the ring.

A few weeks ago The New York Times did a piece celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. They recruited Eminem to tell a story about rap music that influenced him. He chose to talk about Nas’ classic debut album Illmatic and how it inspired him to continue rapping. What do you think of the price tag for a copy of Eminem’s debut album? Let us know in the comment section below.

