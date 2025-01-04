03 Greedo Completes His Promised Hat Trick With Soundcloud Exclusive "2025: The Streetz Is Over Wiit"

03 greedo03 greedo
03 is maintaining his prolific work ethic and carrying into the new year.

03 Greedo believes in himself wholeheartedly 100% of the time. On Christmas Day, the Watts, California rapper and singer announced that he would be giving back to his fans before year's end. It all began with Album Inna Day, a project entirely produced by Blame It On Monstah. The project boasted 11 songs. Then, just three days later, 03 Greedo would drop off ALL I EVER WANTED IS A BANKROLL. It was another rapper/producer tape, with Tyler Hooks helming the production.

That brings us to 2025: THE STREETZ IS OVER WIIT, which completes this hat trick. He got in just before the ball dropped and it's the longest of this trio. It features a sweep of producers such as Turbo, Ron-Ron The Producer, and more. The features are also plentiful with Babyfxce E, Dc2trill, RX Peso, among some of them. While this is certainly impressive to be witnessing, this isn't anything new for 03 Greedo. He's been this prolific for years, so it probably feels like clockwork to him. Across this Soundcloud-only tape, you are getting Greedo's one-of-a-kind auto-tuned rapping over dark and melodic beats. Check it out for yourself below.

2025: The Streetz Is Over Wiit - 03 Greedo

https://soundcloud.com/03greedo/sets/2025-the-streets-is-over-wiit?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

2025: THE STREETZ IS OVER WIIT Tracklist:

  1. ROCK IT OUT
  2. DRUMSTICC
  3. MBAPPE FIFA
  4. BeaMup
  5. RUN YA NUMBERS UP
  6. HELICOPTERS FEAT, BABYFXCE E
  7. P WALKIN
  8. POURIN DAT POTION FEAT. DC2TRILL
  9. COLD & EMPTY
  10. WHEN IM LEANING FEAT. RX PESO
  11. FIEND FOR LOVE
  12. GYM BODY
  13. COMPANY
  14. NOTION FEAT. FFAWTY
  15. BRICK HAIR FEAT. LIHTZ SLUGLIFE
  16. FEE FI FO FUM FEAT. 22ND JIM, LIL BEAN, PREZI
  17. TOP BODY FEAT. LIL BEAN
  18. NOVANCLEEF
  19. FEDS GOT A PLAN
  20. OUT THA POT PT 2
  21. END OF THE WORLD (AHHHH)

