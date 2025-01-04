03 Greedo Completes His Promised Hat Trick With Soundcloud Exclusive "2025: The Streetz Is Over Wiit"

03 Greedo believes in himself wholeheartedly 100% of the time. On Christmas Day, the Watts, California rapper and singer announced that he would be giving back to his fans before year's end. It all began with Album Inna Day, a project entirely produced by Blame It On Monstah. The project boasted 11 songs. Then, just three days later, 03 Greedo would drop off ALL I EVER WANTED IS A BANKROLL. It was another rapper/producer tape, with Tyler Hooks helming the production.
That brings us to 2025: THE STREETZ IS OVER WIIT, which completes this hat trick. He got in just before the ball dropped and it's the longest of this trio. It features a sweep of producers such as Turbo, Ron-Ron The Producer, and more. The features are also plentiful with Babyfxce E, Dc2trill, RX Peso, among some of them. While this is certainly impressive to be witnessing, this isn't anything new for 03 Greedo. He's been this prolific for years, so it probably feels like clockwork to him. Across this Soundcloud-only tape, you are getting Greedo's one-of-a-kind auto-tuned rapping over dark and melodic beats. Check it out for yourself below.
2025: The Streetz Is Over Wiit - 03 Greedo
2025: THE STREETZ IS OVER WIIT Tracklist:
- ROCK IT OUT
- DRUMSTICC
- MBAPPE FIFA
- BeaMup
- RUN YA NUMBERS UP
- HELICOPTERS FEAT, BABYFXCE E
- P WALKIN
- POURIN DAT POTION FEAT. DC2TRILL
- COLD & EMPTY
- WHEN IM LEANING FEAT. RX PESO
- FIEND FOR LOVE
- GYM BODY
- COMPANY
- NOTION FEAT. FFAWTY
- BRICK HAIR FEAT. LIHTZ SLUGLIFE
- FEE FI FO FUM FEAT. 22ND JIM, LIL BEAN, PREZI
- TOP BODY FEAT. LIL BEAN
- NOVANCLEEF
- FEDS GOT A PLAN
- OUT THA POT PT 2
- END OF THE WORLD (AHHHH)