03 Greedo Completes His Promised Hat Trick With Soundcloud Exclusive "2025: The Streetz Is Over Wiit"

03 is maintaining his prolific work ethic and carrying into the new year.

That brings us to 2025: THE STREETZ IS OVER WIIT, which completes this hat trick. He got in just before the ball dropped and it's the longest of this trio. It features a sweep of producers such as Turbo, Ron-Ron The Producer, and more. The features are also plentiful with Babyfxce E, Dc2trill, RX Peso, among some of them. While this is certainly impressive to be witnessing, this isn't anything new for 03 Greedo. He's been this prolific for years, so it probably feels like clockwork to him. Across this Soundcloud-only tape, you are getting Greedo's one-of-a-kind auto-tuned rapping over dark and melodic beats. Check it out for yourself below.

03 Greedo believes in himself wholeheartedly 100% of the time. On Christmas Day, the Watts, California rapper and singer announced that he would be giving back to his fans before year's end. It all began with Album Inna Day, a project entirely produced by Blame It On Monstah. The project boasted 11 songs. Then, just three days later, 03 Greedo would drop off ALL I EVER WANTED IS A BANKROLL. It was another rapper/producer tape, with Tyler Hooks helming the production.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.