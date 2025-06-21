PinkPantheress Officially Releases Coveted Demo "Close to you"

PinkPantheress is becoming a permanent force in the UK pop, garage, and pop scenes as we speak. The Bath, England singer recently put out another banger of a mixtape in Fancy That, an early contender for project of the year for some publications. It dropped this past May and featured a concise, nine-song tracklist.
It was led by infectious singles such as "Tonight" and "Stateside," both of which have been racking up numbers well into the tens of millions. She recently announced a North American residency-esque tour called An Evening With PinkPantheress, that will begin on October 24 in Brooklyn.
This will be the first time that the "Boys a liar Pt. 2" hitmaker will be headlining a trek in the United States since 2024's Capable of Love '24 Tour. Similar to the set of songs on Fancy That, PinkPantheress will be "Stateside" for nine stops. Brooklyn, Toronto, and Los Angeles each have two chances to see her live.
Then, San Francisco, Oakland, and Chicago have her for one night only.
Given the buzz around the project, we can only imagine how fast the tickets are going to move.
But while she prepares for that, PinkPantheress decided to finally drop a long-lost SoundCloud demo she's been sitting on. It's called "Close to you" and as per Stereogum, she recorded it when she was about 19.
It's a short but addictive track as her bubblegum vocals coast over the danceable beat. However, the song's subject matter is anything but upbeat. It's about someone she really likes, but the person is having a hard time opening up due to past relationship trauma.
See what it's hitting for with the link below.
PinkPantheress "Close to you"
Quotable Lyrics:
This happened at the start, every time we try, we fall apart
You can't seem to hold my heart close to you
And I know you make it clear that you want me out of here
Though it's loneliness you fear, close to you