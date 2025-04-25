PinkPantheress Shares Her Favorite Song, "Stateside," From Upcoming Album

PinkPantheress is back with a new single, “Stateside,” and it’s another sharp step forward as she gears up for her upcoming mixtape Fancy That.

Just weeks after dropping “Tonight,” a pulsing club track with a Bridgerton-style video twist, the British singer dives deeper into her evolving sound. “Stateside” brings together her love of Y2K nostalgia and futuristic edge, blending them with effortless cool.

The track, co-produced by the dare, aksel arvid, and Count Baldor, leans heavy into rave vibes. It’s built on clattering drums and jagged synths that feel ripped from a late-’90s action flick.

If The Matrix had a pop reboot, this would be on the soundtrack. It’s chaotic in the best way—frenzied but sleek, messy but deliberate.

Lyrically, PinkPantheress keeps it vague but intriguing. “Stateside” suggests some kind of shift—distance, maybe growth. She’s not giving away too much, but you can hear the change in her voice and production.

In a quick note to fans, she called it her favorite track from the mixtape and said it reflects where she’s at as an artist. For her, Fancy That isn’t just a collection of songs—it’s a statement, a cohesive project that finally feels like her most focused work.

This new era doesn’t feel like a reboot so much as a level-up. PinkPantheress isn’t playing with pop anymore—she’s reshaping it in real time. “Stateside” is confident, stylish, and a little bit unhinged, in all the right ways.

It’s a reminder that she knows exactly where she’s headed, even if she’s keeping the map to herself.

“Stateside” - PinkPantheress

Quotable Lyrics

It sounds insane, right? (Uh-huh)

I'll take the same flight (Mm, uh-huh)

Wait at your bedside (Uh-huh)

I'll land right next to you (Mm, uh-huh)

I'm going stateside (Uh-huh)

Where I'll see you tonight (Mm, uh-huh)