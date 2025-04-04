PinkPantheress Is Ready To Get It On "Tonight" On Her Intoxicating Club Banger

PinkPantheress has this addicting quality to her music and her newest single, "Tonight," is just that and then some.

I waited all this time, now I guess it's time I can hold ya (Like what?) A million things I can say, but, baby, I'll wait some longer (Come on, what?) I leave my bedroom with my posters of you up (It's like what?) I do this all because you're my superstar (Come on, my superstar)

This potentially either her first or second single for her upcoming sophomore mixtape. The tentative title at the moment is Fancy That. The other track that could make the cut when it's all said and done is "Turn it up," which the Bath native released on May 24 last year. "Tonight" is a pretty complete track. There's so much to like, especially the elasticity of the groovy bassline that lays underneath the colorful instrumental. PinkPantheress's chorus and post-chorus are so damn easy to remember that it makes it feel like you've heard the track eight times in a row. "Tonight" is one of them ones and will be in constant rotation all year long.

PinkPantheress has become a star both in the UK and here in the states thanks to her bubbly and cutesy take on pop music. Her lyrics are pretty simple, but it works in her favor. Production plays a huge role in her success as she seems to find the most addicting bassline, groove, or melody more times than not. Moreover, PinkPantheress's soft, whispery, and high-pitched delivery is wildly entrancing. It makes it easy to get lost her world, which is nonstop dance party. As soon as you turn on "Tonight," her first single of 2025, you will see what we mean if you haven't checked her out before.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.