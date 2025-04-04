PinkPantheress Is Ready To Get It On "Tonight" On Her Intoxicating Club Banger

PinkPantheress has become a star both in the UK and here in the states thanks to her bubbly and cutesy take on pop music. Her lyrics are pretty simple, but it works in her favor. Production plays a huge role in her success as she seems to find the most addicting bassline, groove, or melody more times than not. Moreover, PinkPantheress's soft, whispery, and high-pitched delivery is wildly entrancing. It makes it easy to get lost her world, which is nonstop dance party. As soon as you turn on "Tonight," her first single of 2025, you will see what we mean if you haven't checked her out before.
This potentially either her first or second single for her upcoming sophomore mixtape. The tentative title at the moment is Fancy That. The other track that could make the cut when it's all said and done is "Turn it up," which the Bath native released on May 24 last year. "Tonight" is a pretty complete track. There's so much to like, especially the elasticity of the groovy bassline that lays underneath the colorful instrumental. PinkPantheress's chorus and post-chorus are so damn easy to remember that it makes it feel like you've heard the track eight times in a row. "Tonight" is one of them ones and will be in constant rotation all year long.
PinkPantheress "Tonight"
Quotable Lyrics:
I waited all this time, now I guess it's time I can hold ya (Like what?)
A million things I can say, but, baby, I'll wait some longer (Come on, what?)
I leave my bedroom with my posters of you up (It's like what?)
I do this all because you're my superstar (Come on, my superstar)