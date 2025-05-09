PinkPantheress slides back on the scene with Fancy That, a tight tape that vibes like heartbreak on shuffle.

She's transformed herself into a superstar with a mixture of UK garage and soft-spoken bars. Ahead of the album, she reminded us of her undenible sound with "Stateside." From TikTok stardome to pop anthems, the singer's magnetic sound puts her in the best artist of 2025 conversation.

PinkPantheress kicked down the door with To Hell With It in 2021, soundtracking Gen Z’s love games—messy texts, mixed signals, midnight regrets. Every track is a quick hit, but the emotion lingers. Think rave fairy with a cold stare, whispering sweet nothings over glitchy loops.

“Illegal” sets the tone: dreamy keys, sneaky tension, and Pink introducing herself like a low-key siren. “Girl Like Me” comes next, and she’s already done with the nonsense. The beat’s icy, her tone colder: “I’m not a fan of the way we’re moving.” No tears, just truth.

She keeps it player all through. “Tonight” bumps with late-night energy. “Stateside” flirts across borders—“Never met a British girl, you say?” Smooth, cheeky, but still guarded. The beats stay minimal but slap-ready.

No big-name guests. Not flexing. PinkPantheress doesn’t need the noise. Even when the subject’s obsession or rejection, she never begs.

The closer, “Romeo,” brings a little warmth. Strings swirl, drums tap, and it feels like falling in love with your guard half-up. Classic Pink—sweet but slippery.

Fancy That is the perfect origin point for newfound fans. She’s still pulling samples from the past, but the future’s got her name all over it.

FANCY THAT - PinkPantheress

Official Tracklist