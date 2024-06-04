03 Greedo Delivers His Signature Crooning On "Fine China"

Greedo has a new heater out in time for the summer months.

Watts, California rapper and singer 03 Greedo definitely deserves more respect than he is already receiving. Some might find his rap style sleepy or too inaudible at times. However, to us, he gives off early Young Thug vibes. When Thugger was coming up in the early 2010s, at lot hip-hop heads were not taking a liking to his then unorthodox approach. However, over the course of his career, he is become of the most influential figures of the modern era. Greedo will probably never get the same love as the Georgia native. But he is definitely a pioneer of the rapping/singing delivery in our eyes. Helping the veteran is his consistency, as he always has some project or single ready to go.

Just several hours ago, 03 Greedo released another loosie to Soundcloud and YouTube called "Fine China", continuing his hot streak. His versatile style has lent his talents to some fire collaborations this year. He most recently and surprisingly appeared on Mach-Hommy's latest record #RICHAXXHAITIAN on the title song and it is a summer bop. Additionally, he got into his more aggressive bag on Maxo Kream's single "R.I.C.O".

Listen To "Fine China" By 03 Greedo

On "Fine China" though, Greedo is back to his melodic ways. He rides a well-mixed piano-backed instrumental, along with some skittering drum patterns. With so many mainstream artists dropping big projects and singles this year, 03 is getting lost in the shuffle for most. But we are here to showcase what he has been doing all year long.