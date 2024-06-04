03 Greedo Delivers His Signature Crooning On "Fine China"

BYZachary Horvath43 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
03 greedo fine china03 greedo fine china
Greedo has a new heater out in time for the summer months.

Watts, California rapper and singer 03 Greedo definitely deserves more respect than he is already receiving. Some might find his rap style sleepy or too inaudible at times. However, to us, he gives off early Young Thug vibes. When Thugger was coming up in the early 2010s, at lot hip-hop heads were not taking a liking to his then unorthodox approach. However, over the course of his career, he is become of the most influential figures of the modern era. Greedo will probably never get the same love as the Georgia native. But he is definitely a pioneer of the rapping/singing delivery in our eyes. Helping the veteran is his consistency, as he always has some project or single ready to go.

Just several hours ago, 03 Greedo released another loosie to Soundcloud and YouTube called "Fine China", continuing his hot streak. His versatile style has lent his talents to some fire collaborations this year. He most recently and surprisingly appeared on Mach-Hommy's latest record #RICHAXXHAITIAN on the title song and it is a summer bop. Additionally, he got into his more aggressive bag on Maxo Kream's single "R.I.C.O".

Read More: Ebro Reacts To Method Man's Criticisms Of Summer Jam

Listen To "Fine China" By 03 Greedo

On "Fine China" though, Greedo is back to his melodic ways. He rides a well-mixed piano-backed instrumental, along with some skittering drum patterns. With so many mainstream artists dropping big projects and singles this year, 03 is getting lost in the shuffle for most. But we are here to showcase what he has been doing all year long.

What are your thoughts on "Fine China" by 03 Greedo? Is this one of his best songs of 2024, why or why not? Do you think he is dropping a new album sometime this year? What is your favorite aspect of the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 03 Greedo. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: DJ Vlad Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth of the "VladTV" Creator

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
03 greedo ricoSongs03 Greedo Drops Off Two-Pack "Rico" With Maxo Kream Feature2.2K
Rolling Loud California 2024Songs03 Greedo Releases Music Video For Maxo Kream Collab "R.I.C.O."473
mach-hommy #richaxxhaitianSongsMach-Hommy Taps KAYTRANDA & 03 Greedo For Bouncy, Summertime Jam "#RICHAXXHAITIAN"2.3K
03 greedo still in shoccSongs03 Greedo Drops Impassioned Verse On New Single "Still In Shocc"1194