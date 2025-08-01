Ski Mask the Slump God is tapping the Soundcloud well for his brand-new release, The Lost Files. It's a collection of 29 songs that never got a proper release but ones that have been beloved by fans. We guarantee you will at least know a few, even if you've never seen the titles before.
The Florida native was one the many MCs that burst onto the scene about 10 years ago via this platform. Lil Uzi Vert, XXXTENTACION, Lil Pump, and Juice WRLD are some of his classmates, so to speak. So, it's no surprise to see at least of the four we just listed a bunch.
Unfortunately, one of Ski Mask the Slump God's most coveted tracks with his dear friend X, "FREDDY vs JASON," is not on here. But we still think you'll be happy with the ones he did provide. Records such as "Where's The Blow!" "Nationwide," and "Alien Sex" make the cut.
Of course, this may not excite a ton of hip-hop fans due to them being old files. But for those who have been dying to have these recordings on DSPs, this has to be an exciting moment. But to the people out there who may be disappointed we think it'll be a good way to see how Ski Mask blew up to begin with.
Read More: Travis Scott & JackBoys "JackBoys 2" Review
Ski Mask the Slump God The Lost Files
The Lost Files Tracklist:
- Life is Short
- IWATCHEDHIMDROWN with XXXTENTACION
- Alien Sex
- Where's The Blow! with Lil Pump
- Nationwide
- Psycho
- Broly with XXXTENTACION
- SLMD Remix (RIP Bernie Mac)
- Rickybobby!
- I like Bricks
- Unmask (feat Denzel Curry & Craig Xen)
- Vetty Vrocker
- Apple Sauce
- Fatality with XXXTENTACION
- Billy & Mandy
- Kate Moss
- Young Voorhees
- Sh*t Talk with Pollari
- JFK
- Pull Up
- Holy
- Wet
- VR All Stars
- Chanel
- Hell in a Cell
- Iceberg
- Freaky Fred
- SNOMED
- Skimeetsworld