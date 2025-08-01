Ski Mask the Slump God Unloads Mass Influx Of Soundcloud Files Via "The Lost Files"

BY Zachary Horvath 48 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ski-mask-the-slump-god ski-mask-the-slump-god
Ski Mask the Slump God became popular through the Soundcloud platform and he's going back to his roots with "The Lost Files."

Ski Mask the Slump God is tapping the Soundcloud well for his brand-new release, The Lost Files. It's a collection of 29 songs that never got a proper release but ones that have been beloved by fans. We guarantee you will at least know a few, even if you've never seen the titles before.

The Florida native was one the many MCs that burst onto the scene about 10 years ago via this platform. Lil Uzi Vert, XXXTENTACION, Lil Pump, and Juice WRLD are some of his classmates, so to speak. So, it's no surprise to see at least of the four we just listed a bunch.

Unfortunately, one of Ski Mask the Slump God's most coveted tracks with his dear friend X, "FREDDY vs JASON," is not on here. But we still think you'll be happy with the ones he did provide. Records such as "Where's The Blow!" "Nationwide," and "Alien Sex" make the cut.

Of course, this may not excite a ton of hip-hop fans due to them being old files. But for those who have been dying to have these recordings on DSPs, this has to be an exciting moment. But to the people out there who may be disappointed we think it'll be a good way to see how Ski Mask blew up to begin with.

Read More: Travis Scott & JackBoys "JackBoys 2" Review

Ski Mask the Slump God The Lost Files

The Lost Files Tracklist:

  1. Life is Short
  2. IWATCHEDHIMDROWN with XXXTENTACION
  3. Alien Sex
  4. Where's The Blow! with Lil Pump
  5. Nationwide
  6. Psycho
  7. Broly with XXXTENTACION
  8. SLMD Remix (RIP Bernie Mac)
  9. Rickybobby!
  10. I like Bricks
  11. Unmask (feat Denzel Curry & Craig Xen)
  12. Vetty Vrocker
  13. Apple Sauce
  14. Fatality with XXXTENTACION
  15. Billy & Mandy
  16. Kate Moss
  17. Young Voorhees
  18. Sh*t Talk with Pollari
  19. JFK
  20. Pull Up
  21. Holy
  22. Wet
  23. VR All Stars
  24. Chanel
  25. Hell in a Cell
  26. Iceberg
  27. Freaky Fred
  28. SNOMED
  29. Skimeetsworld

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s Reckoning Names SZA, But Wounds Run Deeper

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
hnhh Original Content 10 Essential Ski Mask The Slump God Tracks 48.2K
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Antics Ski Mask The Slump God Wishes He Died Over XXXTentacion & Juice WRLD 6.4K
Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images Music XXXTentacion Says He And Ski Mask The Slump God Are Musical Equals 18.5K
hnhh Original Content Ski Mask The Slump God: Everything You Need To Know 28.4K
Comments 0