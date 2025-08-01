Ski Mask the Slump God became popular through the Soundcloud platform and he's going back to his roots with "The Lost Files."

Of course, this may not excite a ton of hip-hop fans due to them being old files. But for those who have been dying to have these recordings on DSPs, this has to be an exciting moment. But to the people out there who may be disappointed we think it'll be a good way to see how Ski Mask blew up to begin with.

The Florida native was one the many MCs that burst onto the scene about 10 years ago via this platform. Lil Uzi Vert , XXXTENTACION, Lil Pump , and Juice WRLD are some of his classmates, so to speak. So, it's no surprise to see at least of the four we just listed a bunch.

Ski Mask the Slump God is tapping the Soundcloud well for his brand-new release, The Lost Files. It's a collection of 29 songs that never got a proper release but ones that have been beloved by fans. We guarantee you will at least know a few, even if you've never seen the titles before.

