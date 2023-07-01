Rick Ross Cops 10-Pound Crab For Himself: Watch

Rick Ross has made himself quite at home at his new residence on Star Island in Miami, FL. After getting a souped-up golf cart from Diddy as a housewarming gift, he decided to get himself some high-quality seafood for dinner. A few nights ago, Ricky Rozay nabbed himself a gigantic crab that weighed 10 pounds. He flaunted the crustacean on his social media, presenting the whole crab in front of his face. The crab was a $1000 Norwegian Red King Crab, and Ross went ahead and ate it all by himself.

“Heavy garlic and butter, heavy butter, you hear me?” Rick Ross was saying while the crab was dangling in his hands. He said in a later video that he was going to have the crab that night after it was “boiled and simmered at the right temperature with the perfect amount of butter and garlic.” Holding a bottle of champagne, he says, “And I’m going to top it off with a glass of the finest rose in the world, Luc Belaire Rose.” Sounds like a complete meal for the Southern rapper.

Rick Ross’ Impressive Seafood Dinner

Eating a 10-pound crab by yourself is next-level. But that’s what Rick Ross has been doing recently. He’s living large in his $37 million mansion with neighbors like Diddy, J-Lo, and more. Da Boss also welcomed Lionel Messi to the city of Miami with a shoutout video. Messi came over from Paris Saint Germain to play for Inter Miami in the Major Soccer League, a sunny ending to his outstanding career.

As for Rick Ross, he continues to make music. He was in the booth with Diddy last week after getting together for a neighborly visit. Other than that, he’s living the good life from his decades of musical success. He’s been straight-up entertaining on social media ever since his move to the Sunshine State. Keep it locked into HotNewHipHop for any new Ricky Rozay content.

