crabs
- Pop CultureRick Ross Cops 10-Pound Crab For Himself: WatchRick Ross wants all the seafood, especially if its BIG.By Jake Lyda
- MusicTurk Reveals That He Once Caught An STD With Lil WayneTurk recalled getting crabs with Lil Wayne during an appearance on "Drink Champs."By Cole Blake
- MusicTurk Claims He & Lil Wayne Gave Their Baby Mommas Crabs When They Were TeensTurk takes a trip down memory lane. By Karlton Jahmal
- AnticsTurk Reveals He & Lil Wayne Caught Crabs From 2 SistersTurk shares an untold story about Lil Wayne from the early Cash Money days. By Aron A.