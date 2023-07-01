Drake Doesn’t Want To Get Married, Thinks It’s “Ancient”

Drake took a break from his lengthy “It’s All A Blur” Tour to talk with podcast host Bobbi Althoff. The pod environment is very peculiar: the rapper and Althoff are both tucked into a bed with drinks in hand, just chilling and shooting the breeze in an informal setting. In their conversation, Drizzy talks about everything, from the origins of his stage name to the rapper introducing the young influencer to Tyga. He also gave his opinion on marriage, calling it something from “ancient times.”

“I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for,” Drake says, being completely honest. “My work is my priority.” He cites how there wouldn’t be any consistency with a long-term, committed relationship because of how busy he is with his hip-hop career. “I wouldn’t want to not be able to… contribute as a partner,” Drake says as Bobbi tries to finish his sentence with, “Sleep around” instead. He also gives one glib reason: “Because I’m not Amish.” To which Althoff responds, “What do you have against Amish people?”

Drake’s Views On Getting Hitched

The podcast style is contentious and awkward, which is intentional. However, it makes for some fun truth-telling. Drake doesn’t want to disappoint a wife, which is why he’s never been married. Despite this, he predicts that he’ll probably get married someday. Which runs counter to everything else he says in the brief pod clip. Drizzy definitely does not have time for a wedding at the moment, though. His tour rolls on, plus he’s about to drop some new music with his upcoming album, For All The Dogs.

Bobbie Althoff has been on a tear with her unique podcasting style and high-caliber guest list. After Drake, she interviewed Lil Yachty and had YouTube personality Funny Marco on the pod right before. As for Drake, he linked up with Sexyy Red after a recent concert, causing the internet to go into a tailspin. He has a long list of exes from the past, but as of this writing, the rapper is an eligible bachelor.

