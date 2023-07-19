Post Malone Meets VIP Fan Who Suffered From Brain Hemorrhage

Post Malone has been touring for a few weeks now, and he’s delivering on a promise he made back in 2022. Garrett Belanger, a huge Posty fan, suffered a brain hemorrhage last year and has been coming back from being in a coma. While he is slowly recovering, his sister posted a TikTok last year detailing the medical episode, and Post Malone responded by sending the super fan a bunch of merchandise. He also sent a video to Garrett last August, saying to come to a show whenever he felt ready to “rock out.”

On Monday, July 17th, Garrett Belanger cashed in on this opportunity, attending Post Malone’s show in Buffalo, NY. His “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” Tour started on July 10th in Indiana and has since traveled to New York. Belanger was able to get the VIP treatment, seeing the entire show up close and getting to meet Posty after the concert. Garrett was with his sister, Taylor, his mom, and other friends and family for the show, making it a dream come true for the man and his closest people.

Read more: Post Malone To Perform A Free Show In New York

Post Malone’s Class Act For This One Deserving Fan

Post Malone gave Garrett the full VIP treatment. While Garrett is not able to talk or walk just yet, he is able to communicate via blinking. You can also tell from his reactions that he is fully aware that he’s meeting the one and only Post. Photos show the two of them hugging, with huge smiles on both of their faces. The family started a GoFundMe with the title “Garrett’s Army.” They had made t-shirts for the fund. Post Malone got to wear one of the shirts for the photo op and signed it for Garrett.

The GoFundMe page now has the pic of Post and Garrett together at the top. As of this writing, they are at $11,000 of their $50,000 goal. No doubt this type of exposure will result in an influx for the fund. Meanwhile, Post Malone is continuing to tour across America. His new album, AUSTIN, will drop next Friday.

Read more: Post Malone Comes Through With A Ballad On New Single “Overdrive”

[Via] [Via]