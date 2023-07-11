Jonah Hill has made a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s most-loved comedy actors since appearing in films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Click, and Knocked Up throughout the mid-2000s. His career has been on a successful streak in recent years, thanks to a leading role in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, followed by his own mental health documentary, Stutz, and another comedy with the streamer, You People. As far as his personal life goes, Hill recently welcomed his first child with fiancée Olivia Millar, though they’ve largely kept their life out of the spotlight.

Prior to meeting his current partner, the 39-year-old was dating surfer Sarah Brady, who outed him on accusations of being “emotionally abusive” throughout their time together this past weekend. The athlete shared many screenshots of her messages from Hill, in which he set “boundaries” dictating her inability to post swimsuit photos of herself or hang out with people the Californian didn’t already pre-approve of.

Alexa Nikolas Speaks Her Truth

‘Zoey 101’ star Alexa Nikolas accuses Jonah Hill of forcing himself on her when she was 16 and he was 24. pic.twitter.com/1C2SOTZS1m — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2023

In the days since then, another woman has come forward with allegations of troubling behaviour on Hill’s part. “After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill, I just gotta say, when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #JustinLong’s house where he was living with some predator actor from ‘CSI: Miami.’ I’ll look up the name later and find him,” Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas wrote on Twitter recently. “#JonahHill seemed to have his eyes on me because at one point I wanted a cig and he said he had one in his car ‘right outside,'” she went on.

“Didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him. I went outside and he grabbed the cigs from he front seat. [He] didn’t hand me the cig, which I thought was weird. Then as we walked back I asked him for it, he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off me and ran inside,” the former child star claimed. Both Jonah Hill’s ex and Alexa Nikolas have been getting their fair share of support after using their platforms to speak out. There are still those defending the 21 Jump Street actor, including Devin Booker, though the NBA player is facing a ton of backlash for joining in on the conversation. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

