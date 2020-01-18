#Metoo
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Facing Troubling Accusations From "Zoey 101" Actress Alexa NikolasNikolas alleges she was forcibly kissed by Jonah Hill when she was just 16 and he as 24.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipBeyoncé Allegedly Running "#MeToo" Background Checks On "Renaissance" Collaborators: ReportIt's reported that this stems from her work with producer Detail years ago who has been accused of rape and sexual assault.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAngelina Jolie "Fought" Ex Brad Pitt Over His Work With Harvey WeinsteinJolie says Weinstein assaulted her. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureDiplo Postgame Concert For Orioles' Fans Gets Canceled After Sexual Allegations MountDiplo was just hit with a second allegation of sexual assault.By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeDanny Masterson Will Stand Trial On Three Rape Charges: ReportAfter days of testimony, a judge decides Masterson will stand trial. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureLady Gaga Says She Became Pregnant At 19 After Being Raped By ProducerGaga details her assult in "The Me You Can't See"By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsDeshaun Watson Denies Allegations As He Is Sued For Sexual Assault: ReportThe allegations come while Watson is trying to leave the Texans. By Karlton Jahmal
- RelationshipsSia Supports FKA Twigs' Claims Of Abuse At The Hands Of Shia LaBeoufShia has already admitted some guilt. By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeJeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Ready To Expose "Big Names"Will Maxwell make it to court?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBassnectar Retires From Music After Multiple Sexual Misconduct AllegationsNo more Bass.By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey Compares "Struggles" To Those Of People Affected By PandemicKevin Spacey faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct over the years, and now he's drawing comparisons of his struggles to that of what people are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Doubts Rick James' Rape AccuserRick James' estate has been sued after a woman claimed the late musician raped her when she was 15-years old but 50 Cent has serious doubts following the rise of sexual assault allegations.By Aron A.
- RandomJoe Budden Questions Terry Crews' #MeToo Story, Slams Actor Over AGT CommentsBudden went in.By Erika Marie
- TVOprah Winfrey Says "Inconsistencies" Aided In Leaving Russell Simmons DocShe also stated that "this is not a victory for Russell."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTreach Refutes Allegations He Was Violent With Pepa: "When Did This Ever Happen?"Their daughter Egypt said she never heard her parents argue.By Erika Marie
- MoviesOprah Winfrey Says Russell Simmons "Attempted To Pressure" Her Over DocShe said she let him know that she wouldn't be pressured.By Erika Marie