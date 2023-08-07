Jonah Hill Reveals Slim Appearance Following Emotional Abuse Allegations

Jonah Hill appeared slimmer than ever while rocking a new buzz cut, following allegations of emotional abuse from his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady and actress Alexa Nikolas. Hill’s new look was caught in pictures obtained by Page Six. They show him out in Malibu, California, over the weekend.

For the excursion, Hill wore a pair of brown slacks with a tucked-in blue T-shirt. The short sleeves showed off his tattooed arms. He tied the outfit together with a pair of white sneakers.

Jonah Hill With Sarah Brady

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady at the World. Premiere Of Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” at Jazz at Lincoln. Center on December 05, 2021, in N.Y.C. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The latest allegation made against Hill comes from Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas. In a post on social media, she wrote: “After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill, I just gotta say, when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #JustinLong’s house where he was living with some predator actor from CSI: Miami. I’ll look up the name later and find him. Jonah Hill seemed to have his eyes on me because at one point I wanted a cig and he said he had one in his car right outside.” She added: “Didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him. I went outside and he grabbed the cigs from he front seat. [He] didn’t hand me the cig, which I thought was weird. Then as we walked back I asked him for it, he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat.” From there, she ran back inside.

As for Sarah Brady’s allegations, she posted several screenshots of text message conversations with Hill. In them, Hill asked her to take down any photos from Instagram that show her surfing with her “ass in a thong.” From there, Hill labeled it a “good start” while adding, “But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy.” Hill also threatened to break up with her if she wants to surf “with men,” “to model,” and more. Check out the new pictures of Hill here.

