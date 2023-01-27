She’s been in the industry for some time, but Lauren London made her first appearance on a late-night talk show this week. The actress is returning to the silver screen in full force as one of the many stars of You People. The top-billing cast rounds out with Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill, and while on The Tonight Show, she revealed how she first met one of her co-stars.

Weeks before filming You People, London said she was trying to drive into a valet parking area, but there was a large van in the way. She was complaining to herself about the inconvenience and honking her horn, only to see that the vehicle belonged to Hill.

However, the brief exchange didn’t sour either actor, as they have gone on to become good friends.

“Jonah is really my homeboy in real life,” she said. “I love me some Jonah Hill.”

The press run for You People is in full effect, but Hill has been noticeably absent from red carpets and interviews. Last year, he revealed that after working on his mental health documentary Stutz, he would be taking a bit of a break from the spotlight.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks,” he wrote in an open letter at the time. “Which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.”

He added, “You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

It is a choice that London profoundly respects. She informed Variety she would support whatever decision Hill made for himself and his health.

“Life is tough for all of us,” London told the outlet earlier this month. “For us to pretend that we’re stronger than others and we can handle more, that’s unfair. I hold space for Jonah Hill. That’s my homeboy. I love him, and whatever he needs to do for his soul, I am there for it.”

