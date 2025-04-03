Jordan Hydrip Clog “Black” Just Dropped With Sleek, Minimal Styling

The Jordan Hydrip Clog “Black” is officially here. Jordan Brand just dropped the new silhouette in a clean all-black colorway, bringing casual comfort into the spotlight. The Hydrip is part of the brand’s ongoing effort to expand its off-court offerings, blending relaxed style with subtle performance cues. Designed with a sculpted foam body and adjustable heel strap, this slip-on is ready for everything from lounging to light activity. It also leans into the lifestyle clog trend that's seen rising popularity across the industry. Small Jumpman logos on the heel and strap nod to the sneaker legacy behind the design.

While this may not be a traditional sneaker release, the Hydrip Clog continues the Jordan line’s tradition of innovation. Since 1984, the Air Jordan line has pushed the boundaries of performance and style. Michael Jordan’s impact on basketball and fashion is still reflected in each release, even in silhouettes far removed from the hardwood. The photos show a sleek, foam-based structure with breathable cutouts and a secure strap system. A “23” hits the back tab in tribute to Jordan’s iconic jersey number, and elephant print details add a legacy touch.

Jordan Hydrip Clog "Black"

Image via Nike

The Jordan Hydrip Clog “Black” features a foam construction with circular and oval ventilation holes. Also, it includes a rear adjustable strap with “23” embroidery. Elephant print detailing appears near the strap connector. A Jumpman logo sits on the side heel, while the outsole has a wavy traction pattern. Overall, the design is sleek, functional, and grounded in Jordan heritage.

The Jordan Hydrip Clog "Black" just released on Nike and they are available here. They are only available in little kids and big kids sizing, and the retail price of these clogs are $45. Sizes are expected to move quickly given the summer-ready design. More colorways could follow as Jordan Brand expands its casual footwear line.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike