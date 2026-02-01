J.I.D And Fear Of God Drop Limited "God Does Like Ugly" Capsule Collection

J.I.D and Fear of God just launched a limited-edition capsule collection celebrating the rapper's Grammy-nominated album "God Does Like Ugly." The collaboration dropped yesterday, January 31st, exclusively at fearofgod.com and at a pop-up event in LA.

This marks a significant crossover moment between high-end streetwear and hip-hop culture, with Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo partnering with J.I.D and design collective RRR123 to bring the album's raw aesthetic to life.

Fear Of God J.I.D Capsule Features Hand-Printed Graphics

Image via Fear Of God

Everything in the capsule is made in the USA using 100% cotton fleece with hand-printed graphics. The collection includes three core pieces: a long sleeve tee, hoodie, and muscle tee.

Each item showcases the album artwork with deliberately distressed, almost haunting imagery. Multi-technique dye processes create unique variations across every single piece in the collection. The front graphics feature stark black and white photography with "FEAR OF GOD" text prominently displayed.

Red accents spelling out "123" add visual punctuation throughout the designs. The standout piece is definitely the hoodie, which displays "FEAR OF GOD LIKES UGLY" text across the back. "GOD" and "LIKES" are highlighted in bold red for maximum impact.

Sleeve graphics spell out "RRR" in large letters, marking the RRR123 collaboration clearly. The hand-finished quality means each piece has slight variations, making them feel like wearable art. This premium USA-made construction sets the collection apart from typical tour merchandise.

J.I.D Grammy Nominations Drive Hype Around God Does Like Ugly Merch Drop

Image via Fear Of God

The timing couldn't be better for J.I.D heading into the Grammy Awards ceremony. He's nominated in two major categories for "God Does Like Ugly" this year.

Best Melodic Performance and Best Rap Album nominations cement his status as a critically acclaimed artist. The Fear of God capsule was part of a week of special events celebrating J.I.D's achievements.

Earlier this week, he took over iconic Thai restaurant Jitlada for a special experience. Over 200 fans enjoyed a meal on J.I.D at the one-night-only "JIDlada" event. The Grammy buzz combined with the limited capsule drop created perfect storm momentum for the release.

Fear of God launching the collection at a physical pop-up on Sunset Blvd added experiential appeal. This type of artist-brand collaboration continues a growing trend in hip-hop culture today.

J.I.D. x Fear Of God Does Like Ugly

Image via Fear of God

The capsule embraces a moody, introspective visual language that perfectly captures the album's dark tone. Campaign imagery features stark contrast lighting, shadowy environments, and deliberately unsettling looks throughout.

Models are photographed in dimly lit spaces with dramatic shadows casting across concrete walls. The atmosphere created is both confrontational and vulnerable at the same time.

The distressed, grainy graphics on each piece mirror this aesthetic with high-contrast black and white imagery. Strategic pops of red throughout provide the only color breaks in the designs.

Where To Buy Fear of God x J.I.D Collection

Image via Fear Of God

The Fear of God x J.I.D "God Does Like Ugly" capsule is available exclusively at fearofgod.com right now. The collection launched yesterday, January 31st, with extremely limited quantities across all three pieces. Fans who missed the Los Angeles pop-up event can still shop the collection online while supplies last.