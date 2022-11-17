Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear Of God has become one of the biggest streetwear brands in the world. The designs are simple, yet effective, which is perfect for the minimalist world we live in now. Fans have resonated with his clothes, and Lorenzo continues to work with the biggest brands in the world.

Over the past few years, Lorenzo has lent his talents to places like Nike, and more recently, Adidas. It has become clear that Fear Of God has a ton of staying power, and the consumers largely agree. Playing into the minimalist nature of his work, Lorenzo has an Essentials line with FoG, that mostly centers around neutral tones and blank canvases.

These pieces are hot commodities, and they are going to be sought after by streetwear heads this Holiday season. That said, we’re counting down some of the best Fear Of God Essentials pieces that are available over at GOAT, right now.

Fear of God Essentials Hoodie ‘Black’

Image via GOAT

When you think about the winter, you can’t not mention a comfortable hoodie. As you can imagine, Lorenzo’s brand has the perfect item for you in this sleek, black offering. You’re not going to find any logos on these, but that’s okay. The minimalism is what makes this hoodie stand out. You can find this black Essentials hoodie for prices varying between $137 and $269 USD.

Essentials Sweatpants ‘Black’

Image via GOAT

You can’t talk about comfy clothes without also adding some sweatpants into the mix. This is the perfect garment for getting cozy, while also styling on your friends. The Fear Of God Essentials sweatpants in black will be perfect for your by-the-fireplace needs this Winter. Pairs are currently available in XXS, XS, and Large sizes.

Fear of God Essentials Sweat Shorts ‘Heather Grey’

Image via GOAT

Sweat shorts are a great way to stay cool, but comfy at the same time. Thankfully, the Essentials line has some great choices to keep you stylish. As you can see from the image above, the laces are long and the inseam is short, which gives you that modern look. Furthermore, you can’t help but love this “Heather Grey” color scheme. Overall, these are a banger that can be had in sizes XS through Large, right now.

Essentials Essentials Tee ‘Desert Taupe’

Image via GOAT

No streetwear collection is complete without a t-shirt that can be worn either by itself or with a flannel. FoG has its fair share of t-shirts, including this Essentials offering in “Desert Taupe.” This is a fantastic neutral tone that will stand out from the usual black or white. If you’re interested, this shirt ranges in price from $59 to $84 USD.

Fear of God Essentials Kids 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee ‘Dark Oatmeal’

Image via GOAT

If the young one in your life is a huge streetwear lover, then you should consider the Fear Of God Essentials Kids Baseball Tee. The sleeves on these are 3/4 long and the colorway is a nice “Dark Oatmeal.” Additionally, the sleeves are dark grey while the abdomen is light grey. From there, “Essentials” is written across the front. A children’s Large/X-Large can be had for $104.

Essentials Essentials Tee ‘Iron’

Image via GOAT

The Essentials line has some phenomenal t-shirts. Among them is this “Iron” offering with a simple design. Most of the shirt has a dark neutral charcoal grey, meanwhile, the front says “1977” in creamy beige. This is a classic look that comes in sizes XXS through XXL.

Fear of God Essentials Essentials Hoodie ‘Desert Taupe’

Image via GOAT

As we stated earlier, hoodies are the best during the winter. They keep you warm and fuzzy. On top of this, they also help up your style game, if you make the right choice. This “Desert Taupe” Essentials hoodie will help you do all of those things. It’s a gorgeous neutral shade, and the Fear Of God Essentials branding helps bring it all together. Sizes XXS through XXL are available online.

Essentials Kids Essentials Hoodie ‘Dark Oatmeal’

Image via GOAT

Lastly, we have an Essentials Kids hoodie in “Dark Oatmeal.” Again, this is a nice light neutral grey tone that features Fear Of God Essentials branding near the heart. It’s a dope piece and it will make your kid stand out from the crowd during their return from the Christmas holiday. Kids sizes like Small and Medium are available for prices between $184 and $264 USD.

Let us know your favorite Fear Of God Essentials piece, in the comments down below.