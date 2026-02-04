News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
showtime
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Sports
50 Cent Roasts Floyd Mayweather's Reading Skills After Showtime Lawsuit
50 Cent's post comes as Floyd Mayweather Jr. is suing Showtime and former Showtime Sports president, Stephen Espinoza.
By
Cole Blake
February 04, 2026