D’wayne Wiggins' Family Provides A Firm Update On His Health As Rumors Run Rampant

BY Cole Blake 4.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
94.7 The WAVE's Soulful Summer Concert At The Greek
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 03: D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony Toni Tone performs at 94.7 The WAVE's Soulful Summer Concert at The Greek Theatre on July 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
D’wayne Wiggins was best-known for his work as a founding member of the group, Tony! Toni! Toné!

D’wayne Wiggins' family has confirmed that the Tony! Toni! Toné! member is alive after rumors to the contrary surfaced, earlier this week. Taking to Instagram, they put out a statement explaining that he's dealing with an unspecified health issue but is still fighting. “We wanted to share that D’Wayne Wiggins is experiencing medical complications. He is working through it one day at a time. We know how beloved he is by so many, and we are grateful for your prayers and concern. We also request that you respect the family’s privacy during this time," the family wrote while sharing a picture of Wiggins.

Fans have been sharing supportive messages in the comments section. "Sending love, prayers and good energy my brothers way," one user wrote. Another added: "Sending all the love, prayers, and healing energy to my boy Dwayne Wiggins. Lifting you up and believing in a full recovery, my friend. The Almighty got you, and so do we. Rest, heal, and know that you are deeply loved." Many others left behind heart emojis.

Read More: Raphael Saadiq Net Worth 2024: What Is The Music Icon Worth?

D’wayne Wiggins' Career

As a founding member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, D’wayne Wiggins handled lead vocals and guitar for the iconic band. They released their biggest commercial album, Sons of Soul, in 1993, as well as their critically acclaimed fourth and final album, House of Music, in 1996. Outside of his work with the band, he also opened the recording studio, “House of Music." On top of that he signed Destiny's Child to Grass Roots Entertainment and helped the careers of numerous other popular artists including Keyshia Cole, Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, and many more. Working with Motown Records, he released his own debut solo album, Eyes Never Lie, in 2000.

Rumors about D’wayne Wiggins' declining health began popping up on social media on Tuesday. Some users wrote that he was in hospice care and while others suggested that he had already passed.

Read More: Mase Claims That The Start Of His Career Was "Hotter Than Drake's"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 18.4K
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2" 3.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 46.0K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 2.9K