D’wayne Wiggins' Family Provides A Firm Update On His Health As Rumors Run Rampant

D’wayne Wiggins' family has confirmed that the Tony! Toni! Toné! member is alive after rumors to the contrary surfaced, earlier this week. Taking to Instagram, they put out a statement explaining that he's dealing with an unspecified health issue but is still fighting. “We wanted to share that D’Wayne Wiggins is experiencing medical complications. He is working through it one day at a time. We know how beloved he is by so many, and we are grateful for your prayers and concern. We also request that you respect the family’s privacy during this time," the family wrote while sharing a picture of Wiggins.

Fans have been sharing supportive messages in the comments section. "Sending love, prayers and good energy my brothers way," one user wrote. Another added: "Sending all the love, prayers, and healing energy to my boy Dwayne Wiggins. Lifting you up and believing in a full recovery, my friend. The Almighty got you, and so do we. Rest, heal, and know that you are deeply loved." Many others left behind heart emojis.

D’wayne Wiggins' Career

As a founding member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, D’wayne Wiggins handled lead vocals and guitar for the iconic band. They released their biggest commercial album, Sons of Soul, in 1993, as well as their critically acclaimed fourth and final album, House of Music, in 1996. Outside of his work with the band, he also opened the recording studio, “House of Music." On top of that he signed Destiny's Child to Grass Roots Entertainment and helped the careers of numerous other popular artists including Keyshia Cole, Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, and many more. Working with Motown Records, he released his own debut solo album, Eyes Never Lie, in 2000.