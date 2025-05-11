Mother Of Munna Duke's Child Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Duke's Passing

Mother Munna Duke Child Tribute Passing
Munna Duke and fellow O-Block rapper Youngin were reportedly shot and killed in Chicago this week for unknown reasons.

O'Block endured yet another tragedy this week, as No Jumper reports that rappers Munna Duke and Youngin were shot and killed in Chicago this week. The mother of the former's child, FatFat Banks, took to Instagram to mourn Duke's loss.

"U N***AS BOGUS," she wrote. "U WAS THE LIGHT TO MY DARKNESS I LOVE YOU SO MUCH BABY, U KNO THAT I SHOWED U THAT AND U KNO I WAS 10 TOES NO MATTER THE SITUATION. TO MUCH PRESSURE HAD THEM N***AS HATING ON U. WE TALKED ABOUT EVERYTHING BUT THIS WASNT ONE NOT IN A MILLION YEARS I WOULDVE THOUGHT THESE WOULD BE OUR LAST DAYS.

"WE SHARED SO MANY MEMORYS AND I TRIED CAPTURING MOST OF THEM," Banks continued. "I GOT OUR SON AND U KNO I GOT U. MY N***A CANT GET NO BIGGA BABY BOY I LOVE YOU WHOLE HEARTLY U LEFT ME LONELY. BUT I GOT US I ALWAYS TOLD U. SLEEP TIGHT NEVER WOULD IT BE RIP WATCH OVER ME AND MY FAMILY AND IMMA STAND ON EVERYTHING I EVER TOLD U WATCH. MY DARK WHEN IM LONELY."

Who Is Munna Duke?

Munna Duke was a well-known rapper and community member from Chicago's O'Block who recently seemed to leave the street life behind. The details around the Edgewater shooting that took his life remain unclear. As far as a motive or more background information, fans have nothing at press time.

On the other hand, FatFat Banks also has children with the late DThang, who was the brother of Lil Durk. She also took to her Instagram Story to share many more pictures of her with Munna Duke.

Speaking of Durk, one other massive narrative around Chicago right now is the rapper's murder-for-hire case. His trial will begin on October 14 if everything goes according to schedule.

Nevertheless, our condolences go out to the families, loved ones, and colleagues of Munna Duke and Youngin. Hopefully there aren't many more violent situations or tragedies in O'Block, Chicago or hip-hop at large in the near future. We will see if any more information emerges regarding this specific case and who could have been responsible.

