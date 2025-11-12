Recently, Adamn Killa's signature gag took an unexpected turn, leaving him to think about his decisions from the back of a police car. For several months now, the Chicago rapper has been posting videos of himself walking up to cops and saying "arrest me, Daddy." This week, they almost took him up on the offer, detaining him after he interrupted a traffic stop.

Fortunately, he was only in the police car for about 20 minutes before he was released, per Chicago Sun-Times. Of course, he proceeded to share a video of the incident on Instagram. “I got out and I went and made more ‘Arrest me, daddy’ videos right after,” he later admitted. According to Chicago PD, he wasn't actually arrested or charged.

Adamn Killa made similar videos during the ICE raids in the city, too. “How they be covering their face and sh*t, I feel like in the future, they gonna look at them like how they looked at, like, the Nazi soldiers,” he explained. “Because they know what they be doing wrong. That’s why they cover their face and they be covering their badges and stuff.”

Did Adamn Killa Get Arrested?

“I feel like rap was always speaking your mind against sh*t you didn’t like,” he continued, “I feel like that’s how hip-hop kind of started, but I know I’m like the new type of rap, but it’s still the same thing. I feel like you should speak about things, your opinions. You should voice your opinions. It’s a way to get your opinion out.”

Adamn Killa has gone viral with other types of videos as well, saying things like “If your name starts with an S, this is for you,” or “If you a baddie that likes makeup, this is for you.”

When he found success on social media, it inspired him to give his music career his all. “I just had a song go viral online, and then I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I should start taking it serious,'" he revealed.