More Or Le$ – Album by Le$

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 19 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
More Or Le$ Le$ More Or Le$ Le$
Le$ came through with 12 new smooth tracks on his new album "More Or Le$," carrying the weight with charisma and confidence.

New Orleans-born, Houston-based rapper Le$ has been one of the most underrated and relaxing rappers in the Southern game for years now, although he still comes through with fiery energy. Take his latest album More Or Le$ as an example of this. Across 12 tracks, the cohesive and lush presentation of this project fulfill the title's promise of presenting a compelling and full picture of Le$ as an artist. With some great sample work, fundamentalist flows, witty lines, and charismatic lackadaisicalness, this is a smooth ride that will warm you up in these chilly months. There's also plenty of versatility in between more hard-hitting production and more contemplative material. All in all, it's a very balanced and nourishing LP you shouldn't sleep on.

Release Date: December 30, 2025

Genre: Southern Hip-Hop

Tracklist of More Or Le$
  1. Dusk
  2. EffortLe$
  3. Stackin Up
  4. Diamond Dial
  5. My Word
  6. Take For Granted
  7. Breathe
  8. Handouts
  9. Kickadoe
  10. Understated
  11. Incentivize
  12. Dawn
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Image via Finish Line Sneakers Air Jordan 12 "Dark Grey" Coming Soon: Official Images 6.4K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 23.9K
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2" 3.9K
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes? 1155
Comments 0