More Or Le$ – Album by Le$

New Orleans-born, Houston-based rapper Le$ has been one of the most underrated and relaxing rappers in the Southern game for years now, although he still comes through with fiery energy. Take his latest album More Or Le$ as an example of this. Across 12 tracks, the cohesive and lush presentation of this project fulfill the title's promise of presenting a compelling and full picture of Le$ as an artist. With some great sample work, fundamentalist flows, witty lines, and charismatic lackadaisicalness, this is a smooth ride that will warm you up in these chilly months. There's also plenty of versatility in between more hard-hitting production and more contemplative material. All in all, it's a very balanced and nourishing LP you shouldn't sleep on.