Wildboy 2 - Album by Calboy

Calboy, veteran Chicago rapper, is back after a year plus hiatus to deliver a worthy follow-up to his breakout 2019 project in Wildboy 2. If you remember, the inaugural tape featured his big hits like "Adam & Eve," "Envy," "Chariot," and more. That project was incredibly concise as well, featuring just 10 songs. But now that Calboy isn't on a label anymore, he's free to add or subtract whatever he pleases on his tracklists. In the case of Wildboy 2, he went all out, tripling the total. But even though there are 30 cuts, the album barely clocks over an hour, so it doesn't feel too tedious. There are some quality bangers with some creative melodic trap production. Check out the tape below.
Release Date: January 2, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for Wildboy 2
- Eway
- Shadow Boxing
- Confusion
- She Know (In Too Deep)
- Weird Paintings
- Big Dawg
- Living Wrong
- Down
- Stains
- Trapped Out
- Crazy
- Smoke & Paint
- I Spy
- Save Me
- Came Round
- Don't Look Down
- Problems
- The Greatest
- Never Had Much
- Options
- Tell Me Twice
- Wild Talk
- Fasho
- Lord Please
- Cry Bout That
- For The Better
- Amazing
- Sexy Girl
- Sink Or Swim
- Not Enough
Leading up to the release of Wildboy 2, Calboy teased the project with eight singles. In order, they include "Never Had Much" (Sep. 17, 2025), "Save Me" (Sep. 18, 2025), "Confusion" (Sep. 25, 2025), "For The Better" (Sep. 26, 2025), "Cry Bout That" (Oct. 2, 2025), "Living Wrong" (Oct. 14, 2025), "Wild Talk" (Oct. 22, 2025), and "Shadow Boxing" (Dec. 3, 2025).