London hip hop
Music
Drake Addresses UK Rappers Vs US Rappers, Claims Best Lyricists In The World Are From London
Drake's history with UK hip hop includes signing Skepta to BBK, collaborating with Central Cee and Jorja Smith, and producing Top Boy.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
8 mins ago