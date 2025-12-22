News
cityboymoe
Music
Drake Shows How Tapped In He Is By Playing Underground UK Rapper cityboymoe On Stream
Drake has not been shy about his love for UK rap this year and this just backs up why he feels that it's the best country for the genre.
By
Zachary Horvath
December 22, 2025
