Allen Iverson is a legend when it comes to the sports world. While playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, he proved himself to be one of the best offensive players. He was incredibly flashy, and his style of play ended up inspiring a whole generation of NBA stars.

Additionally, Iverson was an icon when it came to how he dressed. Prior to his games, Iverson would wear whatever he wanted. Eventually, everyone in the league was following AI’s example. Consequently, NBA commissioner David Stern put a stop to this and implemented a dress code.

Allen Iverson attends the BIG3 three on three basketball league championship game on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/BIG3/Getty Images)

Allen Iverson Vs. David Stern

During an interview with Kevin Hart on Cold As Balls, Iverson spoke about his relationship with David Stern. As Iverson explained, he actually had quite a bit of respect for Stern. However, he recalled their relationship going sour when Iverson dropped the song “40 Bars.”

Allen Iverson admitted that the song was quite embarrassing and that his album wasn’t very good. Furthermore, he had to face Stern in a meeting. During that meeting, Stern began to read Iverson’s lyrics verbatim. Iverson and Hart had a good chuckle over this, and it made for a hilarious story.

Overall, Stern was known for running the league with an iron fist at times. He did not want the players going outside of their roles as athletes, and the dress code was an example of that. Thankfully, Adam Silver has been a lot more lenient with the plays. For instance, the tunnel outfits are back, and they have been pretty glorious. Regardless, there is still a ton of respect thrown Stern’s way.

It’s also nice to see Iverson showing love for the former commissioner given their relationship at times. It just goes to show that just because you are on opposite sides of a particular issue, doesn’t mean you can’t still respect one another.

