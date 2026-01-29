Project Blitz Owner Sues Nike And LAPD Over 2024 Warehouse Raid

Project Blitz founder Andre Ljustina is taking Nike and the LAPD to court. The sneaker reseller known as "Croatian Style" filed a federal lawsuit on January 26, 2026.

He's suing over a January 2024 raid that he claims destroyed his business completely. The case involves alleged stolen Nike goods, constitutional rights, and millions of dollars in seized inventory.

The lawsuit names Nike, the Los Angeles Police Department, the city of LA, and several individuals. Those individuals include Nike employees and LAPD detectives involved in the 2024 warehouse raid.

The raid happened almost exactly two years ago as part of an ongoing investigation. Police were looking into an alleged scheme involving unreleased Nike sneakers being stolen and resold.

Ljustina built Project Blitz into one of the most respected sneaker resale operations around. The company specialized in rare Nike and luxury streetwear items for serious collectors. His reputation in the sneaker community was solid before the 2024 raid happened.

The sudden warehouse seizure and media attention completely upended his business and personal life. Now he's fighting back legally to clear his name and recover his losses.

Project Blitz Nike Lawsuit

The LAPD raided Project Blitz's warehouse because a suspect was seen delivering packages there. That suspect, Roy Lee Harvey Jr., was later arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. His case is still open and ongoing in the court system right now. However, Ljustina claims he had nothing to do with any theft scheme whatsoever.

According to the complaint, the police warrant was way too broad in scope and overreaching. It allowed officers to search for and seize items that had nothing to do with Harvey.

The cops took all of Project Blitz's Nike and Converse merchandise from the warehouse entirely. This included shoes, jackets, and other apparel worth millions of dollars in total value.

Many of the seized shoes were years old, Ljustina argues in his complaint filing. These old releases couldn't have been part of any scheme involving unreleased, not-yet-dropped sneakers obviously.

Police also took large amounts of non-Nike merchandise that clearly had nothing to do with Nike. The seized property was then moved out of California to a Nike facility in Oregon. Nike was apparently supposed to determine which items, if any, were actually stolen property overall.