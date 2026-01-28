News
Sneakers
Project Blitz Owner Sues Nike And LAPD Over 2024 Warehouse Raid
Project Blitz owner Andre Ljustina is suing Nike and the LAPD over a 2024 warehouse raid that he claims destroyed his business.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 28, 2026