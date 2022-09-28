Freddie Gibbs Reveals Full “$oul $oul $eparately” Credits
Freddie Gibbs “$$$” will include features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and more.
Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.
The tracklist boasts incredible talent, especially when it comes to the producers who contributed to the tracklist. Madlib and The Alchemist appear on the tracklist, along with Kaytranada, Justice League, James Blake, Sevn Thomas, DJ Dahi, Jake One, and more. DJ Paul and Anderson .Paak lends their production and vocal talents on “PYS” and “Feel No Pain” ft. Raekwon, respectively.
Gibbs revealed the list of features earlier this month, including Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Raekwon, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild, and Scarface.
During a recent interview with On The Radar, Gibbs explained that the freedom to work with whoever he wanted to helped him create a body of work that he feels is his favorite.
“I got to work with all my favorite producers on this project. That’s what made it special,” he explained.
$oul $old $eparately arrives nearly two and a half years after the release of his Grammy-nominated album, Alfredo. It’ll be interesting to hear how he levels up on his major label debut.
Check out the full credits below. $oul $old $eparately drops on Friday.
- Couldn’t Be Done ft. Kelly Price (Prod. By Super Miles, Swoope)
- Blackest In The Room (Prod. By Alchemist)
- Pain & Strife ft. Offset (Prod. By Sevn Thomas, Fraka)
- Zipper Bagz (Prod. By Kaytranada)
- Too Much ft. Moneybagg Yo (Prod. By IV Beats, Norva “Va” Denton)
- Lobster Omelette ft. Rick Ross (Prod. By Jake One)
- Space Rabbit (Prod. Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, Roget Chahayed)
- Feel No Pain ft. Anderson .Paak & Raekwon (Prod. By Anderson .Paak, J. LBS, Tommy Brenneck)
- Rabbit Vision (Prod. By Justice League)
- PYS ft. DJ Paul (Prod. By DJ Paul)
- Dark Hearted (Prod. By James Blake)
- Gold Rings ft. Pusha T (Prod. By Sevn Thomas, Sean Momberger, Jahaan Sweet)
- Grandmas Stove ft. Musiq Soulchild (Prod. By Sevn Thomas, Neenyo)
- CIA (Prod. By Madlib)
- Bonus Track: Decoded ft Scarface (Prod. By DJ Dahi)