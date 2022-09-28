Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.

The tracklist boasts incredible talent, especially when it comes to the producers who contributed to the tracklist. Madlib and The Alchemist appear on the tracklist, along with Kaytranada, Justice League, James Blake, Sevn Thomas, DJ Dahi, Jake One, and more. DJ Paul and Anderson .Paak lends their production and vocal talents on “PYS” and “Feel No Pain” ft. Raekwon, respectively.

CANNES, FRANCE – JULY 10: Freddie Gibbs attends as Enlighted Kingdom presents “The Lady of Heaven” red carpet during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 10, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for The Lady Of Heaven)

Gibbs revealed the list of features earlier this month, including Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Raekwon, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild, and Scarface.

During a recent interview with On The Radar, Gibbs explained that the freedom to work with whoever he wanted to helped him create a body of work that he feels is his favorite.

“I got to work with all my favorite producers on this project. That’s what made it special,” he explained.

$oul $old $eparately arrives nearly two and a half years after the release of his Grammy-nominated album, Alfredo. It’ll be interesting to hear how he levels up on his major label debut.

Check out the full credits below. $oul $old $eparately drops on Friday.