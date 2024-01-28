Kanye West Clears IG Ahead Of "Vultures" Release, Fans Wonder What He's Planning

It goes without saying that fans are growing impatient amid the wait for Kanye West's upcoming project with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. He was previously scheduled to drop in December, but alas, it's seen various delays since. It's now supposed to drop in three different volumes, the first of which arrives in February, or so Ye says. The second volume of Vultures is said to drop in March, and the third in April.

As fans continue to speculate about the arrival, what features they can expect, and more, Ye has updated his Instagram page, leaving them curious. He deleted all of his scandalous Bianca Censori photos, along with everything else. On top of deleting his photos, he also unfollowed everybody.

Read More: Kanye West Hits Lil Durk With An Urgent Message

Is Kanye West Dropping Hints?

This latest update has some fans wondering if this was meant as some kind of hint, as artists frequently wipe their pages clean ahead of major releases. Others are concerned that it indicates the project will be delayed once again. "This means he's about to delay the album for the 5th time or something big is about to happen," one writes. "YE is cooking something up fs," another says. "Vultures about to be added to his 'albums never dropped by Kanye' collection," somebody else worries. Of course, it's also possible that he simply cleared his page for a fresh start, meaning that all of the speculation has been for nothing. Regardless, it continues.

It looks like supporters will just have to wait to find out what Ye's up to. In the meantime, he unveiled a spooky Vultures trailer last week, giving them a taste of what's to come. What do you think of Kanye West clearing his Instagram page? Do you think this means he's planning something? Are you looking forward to Vultures? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kayne West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Tense Encounter At Saint West Basketball Game

[Via]