Ice-T is hosting a new two-hour special on A&E titled, Fame and Fentanyl, that will examine the effects of the titular drug on celebrities in recent years. The network recently shared a teaser for the show, in which Ice-T reflects on the passing of both Coolio and Michael K. Williams. Coolio died of an accidental overdose in 2022 at at 59 years old, while Williams died of a similar cause in 2021 at the age of 54.

“When it hit Coolio and it hit Mike, that was the nail in the coffin,” Ice-T explains in the trailer. “That’s when you go, ‘Yo, this sh*t‑‑‑ is real.’ You know what I’m saying? It’s real.”

Speaking of Coolio, specifically, he continued: “Coolio was healthy. I know he didn’t want to die. He spoke freely about it, but that’s the thing. If you’re doing drugs recreationally, you’re not trying to take your own life. Recreation is a game, but this is no longer a game.”

Ice-T also revealed that he and Michael K. Williams had intended to work together before his passing. “We had never worked together, but we had planned to,” he explained. “I hoped to work with him. When people die of fentanyl, it’s like they got hit by a car, like they got shot. This is a person who’s healthy, and tomorrow they’re outta there.”

Ice-T also revealed that he doesn't use drugs. “I don’t do drugs, but I never expected it,” he said. “Everyone has someone in their life who has been affected by fentanyl. These are the narratives that everyone should be aware of.”

Where To Watch "Fame And Fentanyl"

A summary on A&E's website reads: "From high-profile celebrities to everyday families in the suburbs, cities, and along our border, fentanyl’s impact is profound and has devastated many. Hosted by Ice T, 'Fame and Fentanyl' takes a deep dive into stories of those including Prince, Angus Cloud, Tom Petty, Michael K. Williams, and more. Families from all walks of life open up about their devastating losses and share their heart-breaking stories to shine a light on the crisis and help prevent more tragedies."