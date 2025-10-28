Battle Rap Legend Posta Boy Dead At 43

Posta Boy HipHopAwards
Posta Boy via X/ @HipHopAwards
Posta Boy was the first winner of BET's "106 & Park Freestyle Friday" and has been honored in the show's Hall of Fame.

Posta Boy has reportedly passed away at the age of 43, according to a number of fellow artists on social media. The Harlem rapper was best known for being the first winner of BET's 106 & Park Freestyle Friday. He later went on to be honored in the Freestyle Friday Hall of Fame. He also released several popular songs, such as "Jurassic Harlem," and worked with tons of renowned artists, including Nelly, Clipse, Raekwon, and Talib Kweli.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Skyzoo wrote: "Damn, RIP Posta Boy. As a 106 & Park alumni, the run Posta started made that audition line wrap around the corner twice after he retired 7 straight. We all wanted in. Much love to his legacy and strength to his family indeed."

Mickey Factz also shared a tribute on Instagram. "For those that don't know, Posta Boy passed away yesterday, it seems," he said in a video message. After bringing up his accomplishments, he further described him as a "Great MC" and a "legend."

Posta Boy Tributes

In response to Skyzoo sharing the news on X, fans flooded his replies with tributes to the late rapper. "I didn't even remember he battled Hell Rell on one of those Fridays, he definitely was the first one that made it popular," one user wrote. Another added: "Facts if the internet was around back then like it is now , he would’ve went viral worldwide." One more recalled: "Damn RIP. I’ll never forget that Jurassic Park flip. Legendary."

Posta Boy's family has yet to put out an official statement confirming his death and there is still no cause of death regarding his passing. He previously opened up about battling cancer during an interview with AllHipHop back in 2006. At the time, he revealed that he had to undergo emergency surgery to remove one of his testicles and endured five months of chemotherapy.

