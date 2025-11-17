Who Was Maxon Margiela?

Maxon Margiela, who has reportedly passed away, had inked a record deal with Columbia Records, earlier this year.

Maxon Margiela was a rising rapper based out of Florida who was best known for his viral single, "Austin Powers." Despite only releasing his debut project, #healthy, in November 2024, he has already amassed over 100k monthly listeners on Spotify. Earlier this year, he inked a record deal with Columbia Records and released his latest mixtape, Filthy, in July. He also put out several new songs in October.

News of Margiela's passing began spreading on social media on Sunday night. Further details on his cause of death, however, remain unclear. Born in Orlando, Florida, in 2004, he was just 21 years old.

Maxon Margiela Tributes

Tons of people on social media have been sharing tributes in the wake of Maxon Margiela's passing. One user on X (formerly Twitter) posting from the account, Dazed Within, wrote: "Maxon’s passing means so much to me. His team has always been some of the kindest people I’ve met in this industry, and Maxon himself was someone I discovered early and watched grow into a star. He believed in me when my posts barely got ten likes, and he gave me one of my biggest host songs ever. Every time I saw him, he was genuinely one of the friendliest people you could meet and he truly loved every one of his fans. Not even two months ago he had a meetup in Central Park just to spend time with the people who supported him, and it was amazing to see. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones."

Another, @ripflexxico, added: "He was a good friend of my lil bro JDN, and someone whose art meant a lot to me. I still remember being in the middle of a club in NYC, posting his album and playing it in my headphones. Young Florida underground artists have always held a special place in my heart I grew up in the scene there, and Maxon was one of the ones who reminded me why. Long live Maxon. We love you brother."

