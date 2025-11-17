Rising Florida Rapper Maxon Margiela Passes Away At 21

The rap world has gained another angel but lost another bright soul recently as underground rapper Maxon Margiela has passed away. Born in Orlando, Florida in 2004, he was just 21 years old. He reportedly died this weekend according to Kurrco.

Our condolences go out to Maxon Margiela's family and friends at this time. Fans have been extremely distraught and saddened by this tragic and shocking news online. His strong following believed he was one of the next stars to emerge from the Sunshine State.

As you'll also see by some of the posts on X below, they were so thrilled to see all the good that was inevitably coming for Maxon.

One user writes, "Rest in paradise, Maxon Margiela [dove emoji] A genuinely good soul who brought nothing but positive energy [crying face emoji red heart emoji]."

Another adds, "My condolences to his family and loved ones [...] Someone dying so young Is so heart shattering."

"Jesus christ that’s f*cking horrible, dude was just getting started in life and in music," says a third.

Making this news even harder to swallow is allegedly what happened. The current rumor being spread is that Maxon Margiela took his own life.

Many folks' tributes have doubled as PSAs to check up on those that you love.

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine Walked So Content Creators Could Run

Maxon Margiela Career

"Check up on your peoples, even the ones u don’t like. U get ONE SHOT at this life sh*t [man facepalming emoji broken heart emoji]."

"u never know what somebodyBut going through, this mental health sh*t no joke. Rest Easy."

It is still not confirmed though in the slightest if this is the truth, so please take all of this with a massive grain of salt.

Maxon, per Soap Central, got his start in music professionally in 2024 by releasing his debut single, "Mansion," to Soundcloud. In quick succession, his debut mixtape arrived in November called #healthy. These releases eventually nabbed Maxon a deal with Columbia Records in March of this year. In July, he put out his debut album/project with the label in Filthy.

While it's incredibly hard to see the silver lining here, we hope that Maxon Margiela rests peacefully and is in a better place.