Hip-Hop & R&B Artists With Their Own Beauty Brands

Hip-hop stars create inclusive, innovative beauty brands while catering to their fans' diverse needs and values.

Hip-hop artists aren't only focused on crafting chart-topping hits. They're also making inroads in the beauty industry. With their personal brands and passions, these hip-hop music moguls are creating beauty brands that resonate with fans and fill gaps in the market. Many are also committed to sustainability and ethical practices. By creating products with real meaning and responsibility, they do more than ride the celebrity brand wave. Whether it's Nicki Minaj's vibrant nail art, Tyler's luxury fragrance, Lil Mama's nostalgic glosses, or Pharrell's thoughtful skincare, each brand brings something unique to the table. Check out the innovative beauty brands created by these hip-hop entrepreneurs.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has ventured into the realm of nail care. In collaboration with Endexx Corporation, she launched Pink Friday Nails, a brand that offers a range of press-on nails designed to bridge the gap between affordable products and high-end custom sets. The collection features various lengths, shapes, and designs, some adorned with up to 400 gems and charms. Minaj, a trendsetter in nail art, wanted to provide fans with salon-quality nails at accessible prices.

Moving from nails to skin, we have Ciara, the R&B songstress who has been entertaining audiences since the early 2000s. Her brand, OAM (On A Mission), focuses on skincare products that cater to the unique needs of melanin-rich skin. Launched in 2022, OAM offers a range of products including the Skin Transformation Cream and the Radiance Moisturizer. Ciara emphasizes the importance of self-love and integrating positive affirmations into daily routines, with each product featuring an uplifting message.

Tyler, The Creator, known for his eclectic style and boundary-pushing music, has translated his creative vision into the luxury fashion and beauty brand Golf le Fleur. Initially focused on collaborations, the brand has now expanded into a standalone entity offering high-end apparel, accessories, and beauty products. The line includes a fragrance, "French Waltz," and a nail polish set in Golf le Fleur's signature pastel palette. As a multifaceted artist, Tyler's foray into beauty reflects his desire to create products that are "necessary, useful, and beautiful."

EGOT winner John Legend has also entered the skincare arena with Loved01 (pronounced "Loved One"). Legend saw a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality skincare products formulated specifically for melanin-rich skin. "We really saw a need in the marketplace. We believed that melanin-rich skincare needs weren't being fully met," he told ESSENCE. "I also wanted to create ones that weren't at celebrity prices." Legend partnered with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye to develop products that address the unique needs of darker skin tones. Launched in February 2023, Loved01 offers a range of products, including a Face + Body Wash, an Exfoliating Cleanser, and a Toning Mist, all priced between $10 to $15.

Bow Wow

Bow Wow has also stepped into the beauty game. In early 2022, he launched a line of hair maintenance products with Kiss Colors and Care, including a velvet-styled durag, wave brushes, and a twist styling tool. For Bow Wow, the durag is more than just a fashion statement. It's a practical tool for protecting his classic braids. "My love for durags came at a very early age," he shared with The Source. "Early 2000s, we just started to incorporate them with the fashion. Even in the summertime, we would rock our durags. I wanted something that was comfortable and something that can keep my hair tied down better than a bandana."

Rick Ross, known for his hustle and impressive beard, launched RICH by Rick Ross, a nine-piece grooming line, around 2018. Despite the luxurious-sounding name, each product is affordably priced between $12.99 to $15.99. The collection includes a Luxury Beard Oil, Shampoo, Conditioner, and more, all infused with what Ross calls "The Boss Experience": a blend of Champagne extract, caviar extract, and hemp seed oil. "I always get asked what I use to keep my beard so fly and real bosses help other bosses stay blessed so, I knew I needed to bring the people what they wanted!" Ross said in a press release.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled, the hitmaker behind countless chart-toppers, has stepped into the grooming game with Blesswell, a line of CBD-infused men's products. Collaborating with Endexx Corporation, Khaled offers everything from body wash to beard oil, all containing US-grown hemp. For hip-hop star Khaled, the beauty brand is about "wellness, blessings and self-care," drawing inspiration from his love for nature and the healing properties of cannabis.

BIA

Rising star BIA made waves with her 2020 EP For Certain, and now she's making a mark in beauty with her aptly named line, "Beauty For Certain." Available exclusively on Dolls Kill, her collection features matte liquid lipsticks, cream highlighters, and blushes. BIA's approach is refreshingly bold, with her face prominently featured on the packaging. The cruelty-free, eco-conscious line is a testament to her dedication to both her fans and the environment.

Lil Mama

Lil Mama, whose 2008 hit "Lip Gloss" became an anthem, has come full circle with her own lip gloss collection, "It's Poppin'." In partnership with Vaniteaset Cosmetics, she and her sisters have created four shades that pay homage to her music and personal journey. From the bold "Truly in Love" to the understated "Strike a Pose," each gloss is designed to empower and celebrate individuality.

Toni Braxton

R&B legend Toni Braxton launched Nude Sugar, a vegan body care line that addresses the specific needs of women of color. Available at Ulta Beauty, the line includes body creams, serums, and mists formulated to combat dryness, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone. Braxton's products, such as the "Luminous Splendor" cream and the "Restoring Elixir" serum, are not just about skincare; they're about self-care and feeling good in one's skin.

Pharrell Williams

Lastly, we have Pharrell Williams, whose brand, Humanrace, initially focused on high-end apparel and accessories. However, he has since expanded into skincare with a range of products that cater to all skin types and tones. His philosophy? "The idea is to create products that are necessary, useful, and beautiful to help guide our daily practice," he told Glossy. From cleansers to moisturizers, Humanrace products are designed to be simple yet effective, focusing on natural ingredients and sustainability.