Ciara Becomes One of 1st Celebrities To Be Granted Citizenship Of Benin

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 247 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SPORTS-CELEBRITY
US singer Ciara attends the 2025 ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 16, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Ciara has shared that her husband, NFL Quarterback Russell Wilson, desires the couple's fifth child together.

Ciara adds another monumental accomplishment to her incredible career.

The Grammy-winning singer and style icon has officially become a citizen of the Republic of Benin. One of the first high-profile Americans to receive citizenship through the West African nation’s new My Afro Origins initiative. The program invites descendants of enslaved Africans to reclaim ancestral ties and reconnect with the homeland torn from their lineage centuries ago.

The ceremony took place in Cotonou, Benin’s cultural capital, where Ciara was honored in front of government officials. Benin’s administration described the naturalization as more than symbolic—it was “a gesture of the soul,” a powerful acknowledgment of a shared past and a step toward healing a fractured history.

“My heart is full,” Ciara shared in a reflective Instagram post. “Thank you Benin for opening your arms and your heart to me.”

The statement echoed the emotional significance of the moment, marking it as a true homecoming rather than a headline grab. Ciara would also acknowledge herself as a "Benin Girl" in another Instagram post.

MORE: Ciara & Latto Reunite On Jazze Pha-Produced "This Right Here"

Ciara Receives Benin Citizenship

Benin’s move follows a growing trend across West Africa. Countries like Ghana and Guinea-Bissau have launched similar initiatives, aiming to build bridges with the African diaspora. The My Afro Origins Law, enacted last year, allows applicants to claim citizenship if they can trace their heritage to those taken during the transatlantic slave trade.

Benin’s coastline, once part of the Slave Coast, served as a major exit point during the slave trade. From the late 1500s to the 1700s, over a million Africans were exported from the Kingdom of Whydah—now part of Benin—to the Americas.

Ciara’s citizenship arrives as the country deepens its outreach. Just last week, Benin named filmmaker Spike Lee and author-producer Tonya Lewis Lee as cultural ambassadors to African-American communities.

With this initiative, Benin isn’t just offering passports—it’s reclaiming stories. For Ciara and others, it’s a chance to turn the pain of history into pride, reconnecting generations through legacy, culture, and identity.

MORE: Ciara Addresses Old Rihanna Beef And Reveals Where They Stand Now

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 70.3K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 74.7K
Comments 0