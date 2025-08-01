Ciara Becomes One of 1st Celebrities To Be Granted Citizenship Of Benin

Ciara adds another monumental accomplishment to her incredible career.

The Grammy-winning singer and style icon has officially become a citizen of the Republic of Benin. One of the first high-profile Americans to receive citizenship through the West African nation’s new My Afro Origins initiative. The program invites descendants of enslaved Africans to reclaim ancestral ties and reconnect with the homeland torn from their lineage centuries ago.

The ceremony took place in Cotonou, Benin’s cultural capital, where Ciara was honored in front of government officials. Benin’s administration described the naturalization as more than symbolic—it was “a gesture of the soul,” a powerful acknowledgment of a shared past and a step toward healing a fractured history.

“My heart is full,” Ciara shared in a reflective Instagram post. “Thank you Benin for opening your arms and your heart to me.”

The statement echoed the emotional significance of the moment, marking it as a true homecoming rather than a headline grab. Ciara would also acknowledge herself as a "Benin Girl" in another Instagram post.

Ciara Receives Benin Citizenship

Benin’s move follows a growing trend across West Africa. Countries like Ghana and Guinea-Bissau have launched similar initiatives, aiming to build bridges with the African diaspora. The My Afro Origins Law, enacted last year, allows applicants to claim citizenship if they can trace their heritage to those taken during the transatlantic slave trade.

Benin’s coastline, once part of the Slave Coast, served as a major exit point during the slave trade. From the late 1500s to the 1700s, over a million Africans were exported from the Kingdom of Whydah—now part of Benin—to the Americas.

Ciara’s citizenship arrives as the country deepens its outreach. Just last week, Benin named filmmaker Spike Lee and author-producer Tonya Lewis Lee as cultural ambassadors to African-American communities.