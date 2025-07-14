Stevie Wonder Breaks His Silence On Joke That He Can See

Despite Stevie Wonder being one of the most legendary musicians to walk this Earth, some people are still side-eyeing him, for some reason. You may know of long-standing jokes that he isn't actually blind, and he had to take a moment during a recent live performance to clear the air.

As caught by RNB RADAR on Twitter, the American-Ghanian creative grabbed the mic and spoke on this conspiracy theory. He didn't just speak on the speculations themselves, but also offered a more important message on what his condition taught him.

"I must say to all of you something that I was thinking," Stevie Wonder remarked. "I wanted to let the world know this, but I wanted to say it right now. You know there have been rumors about me seeing and all that. But seriously, you know the truth. The truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind. Now, that was a blessing. Because it's allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth. See people in the spirit of them. Not how they look or what color they are, but what color is their spirit."

Is Stevie Wonder Completely Blind?

Of course, some fans still continued to peddle their conspiracy theories and spread rumors in response to Stevie's debunk. We presume these will go on for the rest of eternity, as the conspiracy theory is so outrageous and referenced that it's basically a joke at this point. Also, it helps that Wonder is such a beloved icon, and these speculations rarely come from combative places.

Elsewhere, Stevie Wonder recently appeared on the new Clipse album. He provided spoken word and piano to Let God Sort Em Out's opening track, "The Birds Don't Sing."

But Stevie Wonder has hot takes of his own, such as his remarks on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle from last year. So maybe folks should argue with him about those rather than bringing his condition into question. Jokes aside, we will see whether or not this conspiracy theory lasts for much longer. It feels like no matter what answers come up for it, it's one of music fandom's most infamous inside jokes, even if Stevie would rightfully like folks to take it more seriously.